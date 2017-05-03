Tuesday, May 2 – We visit with Mark Trahant, UND professor of journalism, who has been selected to join the joins prestigious 2017 class of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. ~~~ A story about doomsday prepping in the current world situation from Harvest Public Media. ~~~ The University of Mary is expanding its offerings in Fargo, including a new doctorate in occupational therapy. Joining us are university president Monsignor James Shea, and the vice president for academic affairs, Diane Fladeland. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: The Siege of Fort Abercrombie.

