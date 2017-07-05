Wednesday, July 5 – Melissa Baker is the director of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation department. She’s John Harris’s guest in this excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Farmers are in a tough business. They often invest millions and have it all riding on contracts with big companies. But those agreements don’t always work out. Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock reports. ~~~ Zoos have a mission to promote conservation and to educate visitors. Zookeepers at Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Zoo are using music to highlight both the intelligence of orangutans, and the threats to their rapidly shrinking habitats. Ashley Thornberg has the story. ~~~ There was a time when sewing was all done by hand. As technology and society evolved, needlework became a dying art. It never fully disappeared and in fact there’s a recent resurgence among millennials like Ryan Evelyth. She’s one of the owners of Nordic Needle in Fargo. Ashley Thornberg caught up with her at the Midwest Scandinavian and Viking Festival to learn about a community quilting project.

» View the post.