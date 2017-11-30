Thursday, November 30 – The Milken Educator Awards are considered the “Oscars of teaching.” Among this year’s honorees is Adam Gehlhar, principal at Jamestown High. He joins us to discuss the approaches to education that caught the eye of the Milken Family Foundation. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg: “Jamestown College to the University of Jamestown.” ~~~ It’s not cheap to treat water that’s been polluted by farm runoff, a challenge for cities surrounded by farmland. Des Moines, Iowa, tried to strengthen the federal Clean Water Act by forcing more regulations on farmers, but its plan didn’t work. And the Trump administration already has rolled back some rules and may have more in mind. For Harvest Public Media, Clay Masters looks at the challenges cities face when it comes to clean water. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on hawthorn trees. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl is here with this week’s food topic, Lima Beans. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

