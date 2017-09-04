Monday, September 4 – Narrative 4 is a global story exchange. People meet and share their journeys with seemingly opposite people. Its mission is to create more empathetic citizens. Dawn Duncan is Narrative 4’s project manager for Minnesota and the Dakotas. Hamida Dakane is a story exchange participant. They show how Narrative 4 works. ~~~ Also today, it’s Labor Day. Philosopher and radio host Jack Russell Weinstein considers the value of work with journalist and writer Rutger Bregman, whose latest book is called “Utopia for Realists and How We Can Do It.”

