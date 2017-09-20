Wednesday, September 20 – Mark your calendars; September 24th is National Punctuation Day. (is a semicolon appropriate?) Teacher Robin Finley developed a new approach to teaching grammar after school administrators said they’d no longer buy grammar books. The success of the approach led to a new business called Analytical Grammar. Finley’s daughter Erin Karl now runs the business, and she joins us to talk all things grammar. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay about the Audubon Wildlife Refuge. ~~~ Artistic director Alejandro Drago of the Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra visits with Prairie Public’s Scott Prebys, host of Prebys on Classics. The orchestra is about to kick off the 2017-2018 season at the Empire Arts Center with “America the Beautiful,” featuring music by Copeland, Barber, Hanson and guest artist Ilan Morganstern. You can hear a longer version of that conversation HERE. ~~~ Poet Dan Hendrickson calls his style “Cometry” … a combination of comedy and poetry. There’s also a bit of philosophy mixed in. He shares more about his story and reads from his new book, “Dark Glasses.”

