ND ABLE Savings Plan ~ VR and Empathy ~ Father Daughter Share Career Parallels

Wednesday, January 11 – The ND ABLE is a savings plan like a college plan. It’s a tax-free savings/giving plan for people with disabilities that can be used for everyday expenses. Here to tell us more about the plan, including a revision being considered by lawmakers, is Stephen P. Astrup of JD Legal Planning. ~~~ Essayist and historian Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Prairie Mosiac.” ~~~ From All Tech Considered, NPR’s Laura Sydell look at an effort to use virtual reality to increase empathy. ~~~ Bill Grueskin starting a newspaper on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation 40 years ago. Fast forward four decades, and his daughter Caroline is following in his footsteps, working for the Bismarck Tribune. We visit about the parallels in their lives and careers. Both graduated from Stanford. Neither had even been to North Dakota before moving here as adults. ~~~ Harvest Public Media reports on the financial stress many farmers are facing.

