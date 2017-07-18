Monday, July 17 – West Fargo writer Alicia Underlee Nelson has written “North Dakota Beer: A Heady History.” It starts before statehood and continues into the present, exploring how North Dakota has evolved both as a beer drinking state and a beer producing state. ~~~ A story from Inside Energy’s Amy Sisk on the effort to clean up oil field waste in North Dakota. ~~~ Bob Dambach, Prairie Public’s director of television, stops by to preview a new project: Prairie Memories The Vietnam War Years. The project will shine a light on the experiences of the many North Dakotans and Minnesotans whose lives were changed by the war, and we’re looking for people willing to share their story.

