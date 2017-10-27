Thursday, October 26 – May college graduates have started receiving notice that their six-month grace period is coming to an end and they’ll need to start making student loan payments. The state’s DEAL One refinancing program could help. It’s also time for students to consider the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, FAFSA. Joining us is student loan expert Staci Holzheimer of the Bank of North Dakota. ~~~ The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor inducted six new honorees last month. Here’s a piece adapted from a Makoche studios video on honoree David Gipp, former president of United Tribes Technical College. ~~~ Self-care coach Randi Kay shares an essay on negative self talk. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl is here, scaring up food ideas for Halloween. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

