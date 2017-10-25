Tuesday, October 24 – An inaugural “North Dakota Human Rights and Arts Festival” is coming up next month. It’s an effort to facilitate discussion around local and worldwide human rights topics using film and other art forms. Here to discuss the festival and how you can still submit in some categories is festival chair Sean Coffman. ~~~ The 10-part, 18-hour television documentary on the Vietnam War continues tonight at 8 Central on PBS. Coinciding with that documentary, Prairie Public is participating in an oral history project called “Prairie Memories: the Vietnam War Years,” an effort to document how the war made an impact on the lives of people in this region. Here are two more excerpts from that project. ~~~ On Monday, Japan’s defense minister characterized the threat from North Korea as “critical and imminent.” What are we to make of North Korea’s threat of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States? For some perspective on that issue, and on the United States’ relationship with South Korea, we share an interview with Jenna Gibson, director of communications at the Korea Economic Institute of America. She visits with Lori Walsh, host of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.” ~~~ A new book follows the ups and downs of farm life in eastern Nebraska. It’s called “This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of an American Family Farm.” Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock talked to the author, Ted Genoways.

» View the post.