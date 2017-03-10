Friday, March 10 – Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger joins us to comment on the revised revenue forecast shared with legislators yesterday. ~~~ Elizabeth Coxen Gould is featured in today’s Women’s History Month feature. An accomplished artist, Gould was the chief artist and lithographer for Gould publications during the first half of the 19th century. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here for a discussion of the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Logan.”

» View the post.