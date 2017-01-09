ND Small Business Development Center ~ Healthy School Lunches ~ Command and Control Documentary

Monday, January 9 – Small businesses account for most new jobs, and here to discuss small business development are David Martin and Tiffany Ford of the North Dakota Small Business Development Center. ~~~ It’s been four years since national mandates went into effect trying to make school lunches healthier. Harvest Public Media checks in on the progress. ~~~ A new documentary from American Experience is a cautionary tale of freak accidents and extraordinary heroism involving the nation’s nuclear arsenal. “Command and Control” debuts tomorrow on PBS. Our guest is Greg Devlin is featured in the film. He’s a former senior airman who dealt with an accident at a Titan II missile silo. The documentary also includes the story of an event involving a B1 Bomber at the Grand Forks Airbase. ~~~ From NPR’s Morning Edition, Richard Harris reports on how electronic health records may help customize medical care.

