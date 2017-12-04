Monday, December 4 – Caroline Fraser has written “Prairie Fires, The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder.” It fills gaps in Wilder’s autobiographical writings, drawing on unpublished manuscripts, letters, diaries, and land and financial records. Fraser joins us from Iowa City, one of the stops on her book tour. ~~~ The Takeaway is launching a series on the future of both major US political parties. Today, we hear from Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Keith Ellison, (D-MN). We’ll hear from a representative of the Republican party next week. ~~~ Bismarck’s Santa Run raises money for people in recovery. This year’s event, complete with your favorite festive costume, is coming up on December 9. We visit with race organizer Dave Reich.

