New Star in the Sky ~ Documentarian Visits DAPL Site ~ Women in Science

Wednesday, February 22 – It’s the first-ever prediction of a nova, and it should result in a new star in the sky. Joining us to explain his prediction is Larry Molnar, professor of astronomy and physics at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. ~~~ California filmmaker Morissa Maltz came to Standing Rock to talk to Dakota Access Pipeline protestors and ended up making a friend. She visits with Chris Laughery of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.” ~~~ “500 Women in Science” started over concerns that arose during the last presidential campaign. Now it’s looking to encourage and support young women seeking careers in the sciences. Joining us is Jennifer Powers, associate professor at the University of Minnesota. ~~~ On this date in 1980, a scrappy American hockey team defeated the heavily favored Soviet Union at the Lake Placid Olympics. Neal Conan covered the games for Morning Edition. On the 25 anniversary, he reflected on the stunning victory on Talk of the Nation. We re-air an excerpt.

» View the post.