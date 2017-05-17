Wednesday, May 17 – The New York Kammermusiker returns to North Dakota again this summer. This popular double-reed chamber music ensemble has several stops planned, including a visit with one of their biggest fans, Talukan, an orangutan at the Chahinkapa Zoo who’s been practicing on the recorder in anticipation of their return. Kammermusiker director Ilonna Pederson is our guest. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, Mr. Abell’s Round Barn. ~~~ Ashley Thornberg is on location for a book signing by Danielle Nadler, author of “Without a Trace: The Life of Sierra Phantom.” It’s the intriguing story of a man whose personal tragedies led him to live in the wilderness of the Sierra Nevada mountains for 50 years. Nadler is a South Dakota native and a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead.

