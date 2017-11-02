Thursday, November 2 – Alicia Underlee Nelson is the author of “North Dakota Beer, A Heady History.” She visits with Matt Olien in this excerpt of this week’s Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Pesticides used on corn and soybeans can harm beneficial insects, especially pollinators like bees. A team of researchers at is looking designing agricultural landscapes with pollinator health in mind. For Harvest Public Media, Ariana Brocious reports. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from NDSU historian Tom Isern: “Painting Zeeland Hall.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, sardines. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

