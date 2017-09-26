Monday, September 25 – Blaire Briody has written “The New Wild West, black gold, fracking and life in a North Dakota Boomtown.” Briody teaches journalism at Santa Rosa Junior College. Her book release date is tomorrow the 26th. ~~~ The Norsk Hostfest gets underway in Minot on Wednesday. Hostfest president David Reiten was John Harris’s guest recently on the Prairie Pulse television show. We share an excerpt. ~~~ In an excerpt from “Prairie Memories: the Vietnam War Years,” Kim Stenehjem reflects on how growing up in a military family mad her a different kind of an anti-war protestor. ~~~ “Magic Tap Cloggers” is a new film from Minot filmmaker Paul Brenno. It’s winning awards on the festival circuit, including best cinematography at the Chandler International Film Festival. The documentary chronicles the dancers from Magic Tap Cloggers in Minot.

