Wednesday, July 26 – Leann Bertsch is the director of North Dakota’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She had an eye-opening visit to prisons in Norway and is now implementing some of the interesting strategies she observed. The effort was profiled in the current issue of Mother Jones magazine. ~~~ The ACS Northern Great Plains Laboratory’s annual Friends and Neighbors Day is coming up July 27th. Here with a preview of what to expect to see at this interesting research facility is research leader Dave Archer. ~~~ Former NDSU Extension horticulturist Ron Smith returns to answer some some mid-summer lawn and garden questions.

