Thursday, June 22 – Kari Tauring is a Minneapolis-based Nordic folk musician, dancer, and storyteller. She’s one of the many people participating in the Scandinavian Hjemkomst and Midwest Viking Festival this week in Moorhead. ~~~ Also at the Heritage Hjemkomst Interpretive Center is an exhibit called “Prairie Daughters: The Art and Lives of Annie Stein and Orabel Thortvedt.” In this feature prepared for the Prairie Pulse television show, we hear about these two historic women artists from Mark Piehl and Markus Krueger with the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County. ~~~ Coal states are trying to figure out how to capture carbon dioxide and whether they can turn those emissions into a moneymaker. Our Amy Sisk has the story for Inside Energy. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, cloudberries. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

