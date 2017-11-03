Friday, November 3 – Mara Liasson is the national political correspondent for NPR. She was also the White House correspondent all through the Clinton years. She’s speaking at the University of North Dakota College of Business & Public Administration next week. She joins us with a preview of her remarks. ~~~ The Trump administration is following through with promises to ease regulations on the agriculture industry. The latest rule to be withdrawn would have made it easier for livestock producers to raise objections if they thought meatpackers weren’t giving them a fair price. The story from Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here with our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Suburbicon.”

