Tuesday, May 9 – NPR science desk correspondent Richard Harris joins us to discuss his new book, “Rigor Mortis: How Sloppy Science Creates Worthless Cures, Crushes Hope, and Wastes Billions.” ~~~ Ashley shares another interview from the design expo at the University of North Dakota College of Engineering & Mines. ~~~ One of our membership thank-you gifts this week is a one-year subscription from Milk Street Magazine. In a clip from 2015, Milk Street host Christopher Kimball shares the story of how he became a host for culinary TV and radio shows. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern, Landscape of Remembrance.

