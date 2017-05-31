Tuesday, May 30 – NPR’s Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas discuss “Wow In The World,” a new podcast for kids that illuminate the wonders of science, technology, discovery and inventions. It’s the first children’s program in NPR’s 47 year history. ~~~ We hear about the Fargo-Moorhead Crossroads Powwow, now in its second year, from event chairman Scott Satermoe. ~~~ The NDSU Chamber Music Festival is about to get underway. Here with the details is the artistic director, Tyler Wottrich, visiting with Prairie Public classical music host Scott Prebys. ~~~ Today’s Dakota Datebook is another in our series acknowledging 100 years since The Great War. See all those stories HERE.

