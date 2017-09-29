Thursday, September 28 – We’re on location for the Norske Hostfest. We begin with Curt Pearson, director of media and community relations for Basin Electric Power Co-op. ~~~ John Einset lived in the US for 45 years before emigrating to his parent’s home in Norway. His experience led to a book titled “Some Say Norway Is Paradise.” He explores how the countries are different, and shares some of the quirks that come with living in Norway. ~~~ Soile Anderson and Eleanor Ostman are Finnish cooks and food personalities. They join us to discuss their new book, “Celebrations to Remember.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, honey.

