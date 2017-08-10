Thursday, August 10 – Online education has led to an enrollment drop at traditional colleges. Here to discuss that trend and the potential for remote learning is Dani Babb, the CEO of “The Babb Group,” an educational consulting firm. She is also the author of “Make Money Teaching Online.” ~~~ We share a presentation from the recent TEDx event in Fargo by Adelynn Mrosko, who addressed a current issue facing the nation – transgender rights, including bathroom legislation and military service. ~~~ In today’s Natural North Dakota essay, Chuck Lura discusses birdsfoot trefoil. ~~~ Tuesday was National Zucchini day. The Zucchini harvest will soon begin, and Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here to tell us more about this popular squash.

