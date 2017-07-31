Monday, July 31 – Our monthly Editors’ Roundtable discussion of the recent headlines. In addition to news director Dave Thompson, we’re joined by Steve Andrist of the North Dakota Newspaper Association, and Lauren Donovan, reporter for the Bismarck Tribune. ~~~ Mark Trahant reflects on the healthcare stalemate, particularly how it affects the Indian Health Service. Mark is the Charles R. Johnson Professor of Journalism at the University of North Dakota, and a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe. He writes for Native Voice One.

