Tuesday, October 31 – Our monthly Editors’ Roundtable gives us a chance for a more in-depth discussion of events in the news with a rotation of journalists from around the state. Joining host Doug Hamilton and news director Dave Thompson for this Halloween edition of the roundtable are April Baumgarten, reporter for the Grand Forks Herald; and JR Havens, news director for KFYR-TV in Bismarck. ~~~ UND professor Mark Trahant writes commentaries for Native Voice One. Today’s “Trahant Reports” essay discusses our many political divisions.

