Patrick Butler, Northland Community Health Centers ~ Chef Rosey on Bison ~ Orabel Thortvedt Feature

Thursday, February 23 – Despite the uncertainty over federal health care policies, the state’s Community Health Centers are proceeding with business as usual, including a new clinic for Bismarck. We visit with Patrick Butler, CEO of Northland Community Health Centers, from the head office in Turtle Lake. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “William Small.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl is here with this week’s food topic, bison. ~~~ A Natural North Dakota essay from Chuck Lura on “Opossums.” ~~~ Bruce Berg commentary, “Chess Nuts.” ~~~ In the 1930s, Clay County artist Orabel Thortvedt made a name for herself doing pet portraits for Minnesota’s high society, but her lasting legacy is her work documenting prairie life. Here’s a feature on Thortvedt from Friday’s Prairie Pulse television show.

