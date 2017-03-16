Paving the Way for Electric Vehicles ~ On Location at Rosey’s Bistro

Thursday, March 16 – The Citizens Local Action Energy Network, or CLEAN, is looking to establish network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles across North Dakota. They hope to fund it with money available from a fraud settlement involving Volkswagen. Here to tell us about it are C.L.E.A.N. team leaders Ed Gruchalla and Paul Jensen. ~~~ On today’s feature for Women’s History Month, we feature Mercy Short and her encounter with seventeenth-century witchcraft fears. ~~~ We’re on location with Chef Tim Rosendahl at Rosey’s Bistro as he shares some of the travails and joys of opening a new restaurant. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

