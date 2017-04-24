Monday, April 24 – UND philosophy professor Jack Russell Weinstein is here to discuss a website he developed called “Philosophy is a Great Major.com.” We’ll also learn about a movement called “Philosophy for Children.” ~~~ National Geographic is launching a new scripted series called “Genius.” The 10-part program will dramatize the life of Albert Einstein. Joining us to discuss this project is one of the actors, Michael McElhatton, who plays Philipp Lenard, a German physicist. ~~~ Meet Andrew Stenehjem and Kirstin Perala. After over a year of hard work and dedication, they quit their jobs and set out for an 8 month adventure through Southeast Asia documenting their journey in a blog and podcast called “World Squared,” which combined their love of art, travel, adventure, and life.

