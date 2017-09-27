Tuesday, September 26 – – South Dakota based nature photographer Joe Riis is out with a new book, Yellowstone Migrations. The National Geographic contributor has spent 8 years photographing animals on the move in the Greater Yellowstone. ~~~ Prairie Public and Barnes and Noble stores in the state are teaming up for Share A Story events. Here with the details is Prairie Public communications manager Marie Offutt; and Barnes and Noble representative DeAnn Hopfauf. ~~~ Speaking of stories, here’s another excerpt from the Prairie Public TV documentary, “Gutes Essen: Good Eating in German-Russian Country.” Today we hear from Francis Meier. ~~~ Commentary from UND journalism professor Mark Trahant. ~~~ Did you know it’s World Contraception Day? Here’s a story about how packaging the pill affected packaging for all prescriptions. Listen HERE.

