Poet Elizabeth Acevedo ~ Poetry Out Loud ~ Dunn County Writers

Tuesday, April 18 – April is Poetry Month, and we start today’s show by sharing an interview with Elizabeth Acevedo, a National Poetry Slam Champion, Beltway Grand Slam Champion and the 2016 Women of the World Poetry Slam representative for Washington, D.C, where she lives and works. She was in Vermillion, South Dakota recently as part of National Poetry Month events and for conversations on race and civility. She visits with South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s Lori Walsh in a conversation about folktales, poetry, radical empathy, and thinking deeply about, as she puts it, “what master your language serves.” ~~~ Bill Thomas shares a few more poetry readings from the 2017 Poetry Out Loud event in Bismarck. ~~~ Keeping to a literary theme, there’s a group of literature lovers in Dunn County that call themselves the Dunn County Writers. They recently published a collection of short stories called “Journeys: North Dakota’s Badlands & Beyond.” We share some readings from their recent publication party.

