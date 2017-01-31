Poet Thomas McGrath ~ Immigration Order ~ Plant-based Milk

Monday, January 30 – North Dakota Quarterly’s latest edition focuses on the celebrated poet and Rhodes Scholar Thomas McGrath, who grew up in rural North Dakota. We visit with NDQ’s editor Kate Sweeney and McGrath scholar Dale Jacobson. ~~~ An executive order impacting immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries went into effect over the weekend. We hear from NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson. ~~~ Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon explores plant-based milks, which dairy farmers say are cutting into their sales. ~~~ Minot educator Gabe Rauschenberger started MakeHerSpace to teach young women hands-on skills for STEM jobs. He hopes it will lead to more young women taking STEM classes.

» View the post.