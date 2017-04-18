Poet Timothy Murphy ~ Journeys Through Justice ~ Chuck Lura on Flowering Annuals

Friday, April 14 – It’s National Poetry Month, and for Western Christians, it’s Good Friday. We re-visit a conversation with poet Timothy Murphy on his return to the church. He explores that in his latest book, Devotions. ~~~ In our last Journeys Through Justice piece, Meg Luther Lindholm explores drug court through the eyes of one man, for whom nothing else worked. ~~~ Producer Rhonda Miller profiles a choir keeping a dying language alive. Ladino is the Judeo-Spanish language of Jews expelled from Spain in 1492. ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota essay, Chuck Lura looks at flowering annuals.

