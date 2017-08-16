Tuesday, August 15 – Life stages often get lumped into a ten-year spread. Your eighties, fifties, twenties. Twinkle Zaman is a twentysomething. She spends a lot of time thinking and writing about what that means. In fact, Twentysomething is the name of her latest poetry book. She reflects on love and friendships, and being in that phase of life where you’re not a kid, but you’re maybe not quite an adult yet – and you can feel stuck. She visits with Main Street’s Ashley Thornberg ~~~ President Donald Trump continues to fill political appointments, and his nomination for a top science job at the Department of Agriculture is raising unique concerns. Harvest Public Media’s Amy Mayer reports. ~~~ After months of protest, legal wrangling and stalled construction, the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota is up and running. Inside Energy’s Amy Sisk reports. ~~~ Adam Pertman is the president and CEO of The National Center on Adoption and Permanency. He’s the author of Adoption Nation: How the Adoption Revolution is Transforming Our Families – and America. He visits with Lori Walsh, host of In The Moment on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. ~~~ Today’s Dakota Datebook is another in our series acknowledging 100 years since The Great War. See all those stories HERE.

