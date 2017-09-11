Monday, September 11 – Tim Schorn is the Director of International Studies and professor of political science at the University of South Dakota. He discusses Afghanistan, ISIS and North Korea with Chris Laughery of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.” ~~~ The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor inducted six new honorees last Thursday. Each is featured in a video prepared by Makoche studios in Bismarck. We’ll be sharing excerpts, and today we hear about rodeo champ Pete Fredericks, Mandan/Hidatsa/Arikara Nation, who was inducted in the category of Sports and Athletics. ~~~ Ashley Thornberg reports on a high-flying physics class with grade schoolers. ~~~ Another presentation from this year’s TEDx Fargo as we hear from Ali Fadlallah. Ever notice how you can sing a song you haven’t heard in 20 years, but can’t remember what you ate yesterday? Our brains respond to music. Ali is a musician and writer who spoke about using music for good.

» View the post.