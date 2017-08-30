Wednesday, August 30 – The Great Plains Food Bank distributes food assistance to 215 partner programs across North Dakota and Clay County in Minnesota. One of the organization’s strategies is the Pop-Up Perishable Food Program, a way to make fresh, nutritional food more readily available. Joining us to explain is ‎chief development officer Marcia Paulson. ~~~ Inside Energy’s Leigh Patterson looks into efforts to beef up regulations on the oil and gas industry. ~~~ Hello Medora! is a new children’s book from Medora Musical alumna Bethany Andrist. Aimed at the youngest readers, the book explores the natural and manmade attractions in Medora. ~~~ It’s late August, and that means many kids are returning to school. As parents prepare their kids for the upcoming year, The Takeaway takes a look at access to pre-kindergarten.

