Monday, October 30 – Bob Dambach, Prairie Public director of television, joins us with an update on “Prairie Memories: The Vietnam War Years.” Another round of events is scheduled in Minot, Bismarck, Fargo and Lisbon, and the broadcast premiere is coming up on November 9th. ~~~ The vast majority of American fire fighters are volunteers. These volunteer crews cover huge sections of the country. But as Frank Morris reports for Harvest Public Media, that system is under stress. ~~~ Dennis Banks, who founded the American Indian Movement, has died. We remember the civil rights leader. ~~~ The Saint John’s Bible is a hand-illuminated bible on display at The Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead. One of the goals of The Saint John’s Bible is to uplift people often found in the margins of society like the poor, homeless, children, and women. We visit with Anne Kaese about how women are portrayed. Kaese is teaching the class, Women in the Art and Storytelling of The Saint John’s Bible.

