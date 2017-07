Friday, July 7 – A preview of this year’s series of the Prairie Musicians TV show with Prairie Public producer Barb Gravel. The show debuts tonight at 9 Central, featuring the Erik Koskinen Band, followed at 9:30 by Mike Munson. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “Spanish Influenza.” ~~~ Our weekly news chat with Dave Thompson. ~~~ Brittney Goodman has this week’s movie review – “The Beguiled.”

