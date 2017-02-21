Presidents’ Day Special with Steve Inskeep, Tom Gjelten and the Kitchen Sisters

Monday, February 20 – On this Presidents’ Day, we look into the life and times of President Andrew Jackson with NPR’s Steve Inskeep. He wrote the book, Jacksonland: President Andrew Jackson, Cherokee Chief John Ross, and a Great American Land Grab. We re-air a conversation with Inskeep from June 2015. ~~~ William Henry Harrison had a short presidency. It lasted just a month before he died. But he did accomplish a lot before he took office. From the Memory Palace podcast, Nate DeMaio shares an essay, “The Presidency of William Henry Harrison, or Back in the Saddle.” ~~~ Immigration was a hot-button issue of the 2016 election. NPR’s Tom Gjelten dives deep into immigration laws and patterns in his book, A Nation of Nations: A Great American Immigration Story. We re-air a conversation from October 2015. ~~~ Radio producers Nikki Silva and Davia Nelson are The Kitchen Sisters. They produced a series called Hidden Kitchens, and today we’re sharing one called, “Black Chefs. White House.”

» View the post.