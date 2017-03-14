Promoting STEM Education ~ Women in History ~ Tiny Desk Winner ~ Art Berman on Bakken Outlook

Monday, March 13 – Drs. Cindy Juntunen and Ashley Hutchinson are looking to encourage students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics. They’re here to invite students to participate in a “stem” event coming to UND. ~~~ In our Women’s History Month series, we hear about Martha Turnstall Smith. She used her inheritance as the widow of a wealthy landowner to establish a successful whaling business. ~~~ “Tank and the Bangas” from New Orleans is this year’s winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. We share an excerpt of the 24-minute Tiny Desk concert performance. ~~~ Oil industry consultant and speaker Art Berman wrote an article for Forbes titled “The Beginning of the End For The Bakken Shale Play.” He joins us to explain why he’s not very bullish on North Dakota oil. His blog is called “The Petroleum Truth Report.”

