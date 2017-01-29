Prostate Cancer ~ Camp Rabideau ~ News Discussion ~ Movie Review: Silence

Friday, January 27 – Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton announced this week he has prostate cancer, which affects about 1 in 7 seven men. Dr. Miran Blanchard is a radiation oncologist at Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center. We visit about screenings and treatment options. ~~~ Minnesota’s Camp Rabideau is the best preserved of the Civilian Conservation Corps camps in the nation. In this excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, we get an audio tour of the painstaking preservation efforts. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us to discuss the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Silence,” plus he’ll have an Oscar nomination recap.

» View the post.