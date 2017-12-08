Thursday, December 7 – Ranchers and natural predators like wolves and bobcats are often at odds. Do they have to be? From the Food and Environment Reporting Network, writer Kristina Johnson travels to Montana to report on “predator coexistence.”~~~ Speaking of wildlife, Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on the Geminid Meteor Shower. ~~~ How can rural towns hang on to some of the wealth that might otherwise leave as children head for the big city, taking their inheritance with them? That’s the theme of a story from Frank Morris, reporting for Harvest Public Media. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here to discuss some new food trends. ~~~ Ashley and Erik Deatherage have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

