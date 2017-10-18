Tuesday, October 17 – Lutheran Social Services is helping schools adopt restorative practices – an approach to conflict resolution that takes a proactive, non-punitive approach to resolving disputes. Joining us to discuss how the strategy works is Kelli Adams and Joel Friesz. ~~~ the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor inducted six new honorees last month. In one case, an entire team is the honoree. Here’s the story from Makoche studios on The Fort Yates Warriors “Miracle Team,” which won the Class A Basketball championship in 1973 in dramatic fashion. ~~~ Our lives revolve around food. In this presentation from TEDxFargo, James Beard award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen spoke about going beyond the plate, to create memories. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from NDSU history professor Tom Isern, “Extinct Buffalo.”

