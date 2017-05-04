Thursday, May 4 – It’s been 100 years since the US entered WWI, and now a little-know story of that war comes to us from author Robert Gaudi. It’s a compelling tale about the first fully integrated army of modern times: “African Kaiser, General Paul von Lettow-Vorbeck and the Great War in Africa, 1914-1918.” It a true account about an unorthodox and undefeated German general. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg: “Journals.” ~~~ With all the talk of alternate sources for energy, what about nuclear power that currently produces one fifth of the nation’s electricity? Rebecca Thiele reports on one Michigan community’s reaction to a local nuclear plant shutdown. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, pastrami. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

