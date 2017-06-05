Monday, June 5 – The eighth season of Rural Leadership North Dakota will soon get started. It’s an 18-month program for men and women dedicated to strengthening the agriculture community. Joining us are program director Marie Hvidsten, and participant Dan Janes. Sign-up deadline for the coming session is June 30. ~~~ The oil industry is emerging from a two-year slump, aided in part by a decision by OPEC to maintain production cuts. Inside Energy reporter Amy Sisk reports. ~~~ We replay an interview from April with Charles Barber and Andrew Miller. Charles is professor of history emeritus at Northeastern Illinois University. He retired to Mandan, intending to write a biography of Wild Bill Langer. Instead, it became a musical. Andrew Miller is the composer. “No Back Seat Driver” opens tonight in Bismarck. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay called “Where Have the Insects Gone?” ~~~ Today’s Dakota Datebook is another in our series acknowledging 100 years since The Great War. See all those stories HERE.

