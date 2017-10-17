Monday, October 16 – Project Help is an effort by the SouthEastern North Dakota Community Action Agency to fill the gaps in services for families living paycheck-to-paycheck, struggling to pay for utilities, rent deposits, or essentials like toiletries, car repairs and much more. Joining us is Sarah Hasbargen, SENDCAA’s self-sufficiency coordinator. SENDCAA is one of 7 such agencies that serve the state as part of the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota. ~~~ When you head to the supermarket, you want to see milk on the shelves, at a reasonable price. That’s one reason why the government supports dairy farmers. But, some of them say times are tough and the government safety net doesn’t work. Harvest Public Media’s Amy Mayer reports. ~~~ UND professor Mark Trahant comments on issues from a Native American perspective. Today he looks at the latest wrangling over health care. ~~~ From fox hunts to 16th century operas, today we explore the history of the French horn. Dr. Gary Reeves is associate professor of music at USD. He teaches French horn, directs the Concert Band, and helps guide future music educators. He visits with Lori Walsh of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In the Moment” for live music and conversation. ~~~ Commentary from another educator, retired Jamestown teacher Bruce Berg. His essay today is called Old Schools, New Schools.

