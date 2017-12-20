Wednesday, December 20 – We revisit a conversation from June with Mary Roach, the science writer behind the new book, Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War. It’s an insightful and funny peek behind the curtain of military science, from life-altering medicine, to the role of stink bombs in combat. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, Give Us Our Try. ~~~ Jacqueline Palfy leads the Zandbroz book club in Sioux Falls. She recently visited with Lori Walsh of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s In the Moment to discuss some of their favorite books from the list of suggested books prepared by the NPR Book Concierge.

