Tuesday, June 13 – Mary Roach is the science writer behind the new book, Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War. It’s an insightful and funny peek behind the curtain of military science, from life-altering medicine, to the role of stink bombs in combat. ~~~ Precise Agriculture helps farmers track conditions, and drones are playing an increasing role. Prairie Public intern Dima Vitanova spoke with Kevin Krieg at the recent Drone Focus 2017 event in Fargo. Krieg is a software segment manager for John Deere. ~~~ We share an excerpt from this Friday’s Prairie Pulse television show as host John Harris visits with North Dakota attorney general Wayne Stenehjem.

