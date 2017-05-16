Monday, May 15 – A discussion of music in film as classic music host Scott Prebys and movie critic Matt Olien sit down to compare notes. ~~~ Ashley Thornberg’s visit to the UND Engineering yielded several interesting conversations. Today, we hear from Joshua Dahn, Tyarn Miller, and Tierra Novacek about their ideas for better cell phone covers. ~~~ The prospect of the US backing out on large international trade deals could have implications for the sale of agricultural products overseas, as Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted reports.

» View the post.