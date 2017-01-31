Secret Lives of US Presidents ~ NDUS Chancellor on Travel Restrictions ~ Journeys Through Justice

Tuesday, January 31 – As a new administration gets organized in Washington, we visit with Cormac O’Brien, author of “Secret Lives of the US Presidents: Strange Stories and Shocking Trivia from Inside the White House.” A freshly updated version hits the shelves February 7th. ~~~ The executive order banning immigrants from seven countries affects many people here legally, including students and faculty at our universities. NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott joins us to share how they’re impacted, and what they’re advising. ~~~ The state legislature begins hearings today on bills to reduce the state’s prison population. Producer Meg Luther Lindholm explores that and more in a new series, Journeys Through Justice.

