Thursday, December 21 – We catch up with North Dakota senator John Hoeven, who shares some perspective on what’s been a rather raucous time of late in the nation’s capital as the tax reform bill is passed. ~~~ The Sioux Chef’s Sean Sherman teams up with Anishinaabe writer Winona LaDuke to celebrate the winter solstice with a Manidoo Giizisoons Feast, or Feast of the Little Spirit Moon. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here to continue our discussion of 2017 food trends. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

